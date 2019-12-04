AMARGOSA VALLEY (FOX5) -- Police are investigating allegations of physical and sexual abuse at a youth center in Amargosa Valley.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday video release that a search warrant was served Dec. 2 on the Never Give Up facility at 3020 South Nevada Highway 373 following abuse allegations.
"Several reports of allegations involving physical abuse and sexual abuse were reported to the sheriff's office that had been occurring at the facility," NCSO Lt. Adam Tippetts said in a video release. "The reports also indicated staff members were failing to report these allegations within the 24-hour mandatory requirements."
Never Give Up Youth Healing Center is described as "a psychiatric residential treatment facility" on its website. The site said it served kids ages 8-17 years old.
"The Never Give Up Youth Healing Center (NGUYHC) serves clients with behavioral, emotional, psychiatric, and psychological disorders or conditions whose needs can no longer be met in acute or less restrictive care," the website reads. "Many of our clients experience moderate to severe emotional challenges. These include youth with bipolar disorders, depression, psychosis, self-harm, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), attention deficit, and attachment disorders."
Raymond Lomeli, 21, from Henderson was arrested for obstructing a police officer, according to Tippetts. It's unclear how Lomeli was connected to the facility.
"Additional arrests may be forthcoming," Tippetts said.
Anyone with information was urged to contact NCSO at 775-751-7000 or via email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.
