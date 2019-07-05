LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nye County man was arrested last week on multiple warrants and charges, including kidnapping, robbery and assault.
Tommy Bridges, 48, of Pahrump was arrested June 29 and has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, being a driver disobeying a peace officer, being a habitual criminal, resisting with a deadly weapon, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, four counts of failure to appear for a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear for a felony crime.
About 9 p.m. on June 19, Nye County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Witnesses told dispatch they had seen a man punch a woman, get into a vehicle with her and flee the scene.
Deputies found the vehicle traveling at high speeds near South Leslie Street and West Wilson Road in Pahrump, the release said. The car briefly drove in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic and ran a stop sign. When deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, it sped up.
During the pursuit, the car reached speeds of over 100 mph in a 45 mph zone, the release said. The pursuit ended near Flamingo Road and Bannavitch Street when deputies lost sight of the vehicle as they hit a dirt road.
Later that night, the vehicle was found on the side of the intersection of State Route 372 and Leslie, the sheriff's office said.
The woman was still inside the car, the release said. She told deputies she had been driving her car on Leslie when Bridges ran into her with his vehicle and she pulled over. She said he got out of his vehicle, pushed her into her passenger seat and drove away, against her will.
The woman said she was in the passenger seat during the pursuit and saw deputies behind the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
About 1 a.m. June 29, the sheriff's office received a report of a wanted person near Glory Vine Road in Pahrump, the release said. Witnesses reported seeing Bridges in the area.
In addition to the charges stemming from the pursuit, Bridges was also wanted on several Nye County misdemeanor and felony warrants, the release said.
Bridges was ultimately found hiding behind a bush in the area, the release said. Deputies told him to show his hands, which he refused by hiding his right hand. He then produced a knife in his right hand and threatened to throw it at the deputies.
Bridges attempted to run before producing a second knife from his left pocket and continued the threats to throw the knives, the sheriff's office said. Deputies tased Bridges, who dropped the knives, and took him into custody.
He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center.
