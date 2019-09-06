LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nye County deputy was arrested after allegedly unlawfully releasing information.
On Aug. 6, the Nye County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that Deputy Michalean Soprano, 29, of Pahrump had disseminated sensitive information relating to a child-abuse investigation to his girlfriend, the sheriff's department said.
Soprano was placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation and criminal investigation were launched.
The criminal investigation revealed Soprano had violated the law, and a warrant was issued for his arrest Sept. 5, the sheriff's office said.
Soprano turned himself in and was booked on a charge of releasing confidential information maintained by an agency that provides child welfare services.
He remains on leave pending the outcome of the disciplinary process, the sheriff's office said. Soprano has been with the sheriff's office since July 2017.
