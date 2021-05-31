NV Energy signage

Signage for NV Energy is seen in Las Vegas. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

 GAI PHANALASY

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is warning of an ongoing scam impacting customers.

NV Energy said it will never email, call or visit a home or business and demand immediate payment in any form. They also said they won't threaten immediate service disconnection.

To report an NV Energy scam, call:

Southern Nevada:702-402-SCAM (7226)

Northern Nevada: 775-834-SCAM (7226)

