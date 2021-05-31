LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy is warning of an ongoing scam impacting customers.
NV Energy said it will never email, call or visit a home or business and demand immediate payment in any form. They also said they won't threaten immediate service disconnection.
Important reminder: We will NEVER email, call or visit your home or business to demand immediate payment in any form and/or threaten immediate service disconnection. Learn more at https://t.co/cA4IQoJbS4 pic.twitter.com/7V5OYG0KSh— NV Energy (@NVEnergy) May 29, 2021
To report an NV Energy scam, call:
Southern Nevada:702-402-SCAM (7226)
Northern Nevada: 775-834-SCAM (7226)
