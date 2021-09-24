LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy sent a letter to customers on Friday warning them that they've seen an increase of scam calls and emails to both residential and business customers.
The utility company said the calls and emails falsely represent the company, threaten immediate service disconnection and demand immediate payment, often via MoneyPak card, Venmo, Zelle and, most recently, Bitcoin.
NV Energy is reminding customers that it does not call or email customers to demand immediate payment for any reason, nor does it accept payments by MoneyPak, Venmo, Zelle or Bitcoin. Customers who may be at risk of disconnection because of nonpayment will only be notified by mail.
Customers who are asked for immediate payment of any kind should refuse and report the scam to NV Energy.
