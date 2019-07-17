LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 800 residents were without power in Henderson Wednesday morning after NV Energy equipment was damaged by a third-party contractor.
About 6:27 a.m., power outages were caused by "a third-party excavator taking down poles," according to an NV Energy spokesperson.
Several power lines were knocked down along Boulder Highway near Gibson Road. The traffic signal was out at Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive.
As of 8:12 a.m. more than 200 customers were affected. Power is expected to be restored by 9:15 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
