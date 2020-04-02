LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rates are going down for NV Energy customers, effective this week.

NV Energy announced Wednesday single-family residential customers using an average of 1,092 kilowatt hours of electricity will see a $3.88 decrease on their monthly bills.

NV Energy said the reduced prices are the result of lower fuel costs and lower total energy costs.

Rates could reduce again later this year. NV Energy officials said they filed for an additional rate decrease that, if approved, would go into effect on Oct. 1. It's unclear how much that reduction would be, if approved.

NV Energy announced in March that they would be suspending disconnects for non-payments and waiving late fees for those experiencing hardships due to COVID-19. Customers should reach out to NV Energy if they anticipate problems with paying their bill, NV Energy said.