LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unlikely culprit is to blame for many power outages in Southern Nevada, according to NV Energy.
NV Energy spokesperson Jennifer Schuricht said Mylar balloons are one of the leading causes of power outages in Southern Nevada. Schuricht said these balloons have caused thousands of outages.
Mylar balloons are filled with helium and coated with a metallic finish. NV Energy said if these balloons touch power lines, they can cause a power outage.
NV Energy recommended the following steps to avoid power outages from Mylar balloons, especially with the New Year's Eve celebrations getting underway:
• Tether Mylar balloons to secure areas.
• When disposing Mylar balloons, puncture them and release the helium to prevent the balloons from touching power lines.
• Do not try to retrieve a balloon from a power line. If a Mylar balloon is touching a power line, contact NV Energy at 702-402-5555.
