LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy reported a power outage in the central Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.
NV Energy's outage map showed that the outage started just after 4 a.m. near Eastern Avenue and US 95. As of 5:50 a.m., the outage impacted 1,657 customers in the area. At about 6:50 a.m., the outage impact was cut in half to about 818 customers.
The outage caused some traffic lights in the area to go out, so use caution if driving in the area.
NV Energy said the cause of the outage was due to a pole or wire being down. Power is expected to be restored by 9:45 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.