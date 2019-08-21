LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy will hold a event Thursday to help senior citizens get assistance with their energy bills.
Seniors attending the NV Energy Senior Energy Assistance Expo will be able to meet in person with NV Energy customer service representatives to apply for energy assistance, make payment arrangements and apply for other NV Energy programs, according to a news release. The expo will be from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday at Sam's Town on Boulder Highway.
Seniors 62 and older may receive up to $350 in energy assistance through Project REACH, an energy assistance program that is administered by the United Way of Southern Nevada and funded through the NV Energy Foundation, the release said.
Customers must bring a valid Nevada driver’s license or Nevada State ID, past-due NV Energy electric bill and proof of income or pending income. Anyone who has received energy assistance in the previous 12 months is not eligible to receive assistance; however, they can take advantage of other resources at the event.
For more information, visit NV Energy’s Senior Energy Assistance Expo website.
