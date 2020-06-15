LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NV Energy announced Monday it has requested a $120 million reduction in its revenue requirement, which could lower rates for customers if approved.
The filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) is one of the largest the company has ever requested in state history.
“NV Energy knows that our customers are experiencing unprecedented financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are here to support them,” NV Energy President and CFO Doug Cannon said in a statement. “This filing will bring rate relief to our residential and business customers, and in doing so, help drive our state’s long-term economic recovery.”
If approved, the average southern Nevada NV Energy customer will see a decrease of $4.05 on their monthly bill, effective January 2, 2021. NV Energy last reduced rates in April due to lowered energy and fuel costs.
NV Energy said the filing was part of a four-part plan to reduce the financial impacts of COVID-19 for Nevadans. NV Energy said they continue to waive disconnects for nonpayment and late penalties for customers impacted by the pandemic and has developed extended payment options for customers.
