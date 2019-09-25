LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesperson for McCarran International Airport said August was the 11th, consecutive month that the airport logged a year-over-year passenger traffic increase.
Compared to August 2018, McCarran Airport saw approximately 4.2 million passengers. In August 2019, the airport logged 4.4 passengers, a 3.1 percent increase.
The arriving and departing passengers year-to-date (YTD) totals for McCarran Airport increased by 3 percent compared to 2018. The YTD total for 2018 was approximately 33.1 million, and 2019's YTD was a little more than 34.1 million.
Within the top five airlines that service McCarran, Spirit Airlines saw the largest percent change in the number of arriving and departing passengers, about 29.6 percent increase, compared to August 2018.
Spirit Airlines reported a total of more than 480,000 passengers for August 2019 compared to last year. The airline recorded approximately 376,000 passengers in August 2018. The YTD total for Spirit Airlines increased by a little more than 25 percent.
Southwest Airlines continued to a see a change in the number of passengers serviced, with the percent change dropping by approximately 4 percent for August 2019. The YTD for Southwest also decreased by almost 2.5 percent.
