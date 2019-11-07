LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety reported that the number of fatal crashes for Clark County decreased by a little more than 32 percent so far in 2019 compared to this time last year.
According to data released by the department, there were 198 fatal crashes reported on Clark County roads this time in 2018. There have been 134 fatalities on county roads so far in 2019.
The number of crashes also decreased for Clark County, according to DPS. The county saw a 27.22 percent decrease compared to 2018. There were 180 reported crashes in 2018, versus 131 crashes so far in 2019.
DPS reported the number of crashes involving unrestrained passengers also decreased for Clark County. In 2018, there were 47 reported crashes involving unrestrained drivers and passengers. So far in 2019, there was a reported 20 crashes, a 57.45 percent decrease.
Throughout the state of Nevada, the number of crashes decreased by about 20 percent compared to October 2018, DPS said. The number of fatalities and unrestrained crashes also decreased for the state overall; 25.61 for fatalities and 46.67 for unrestrained crashes, respectively.
DPS also reported that the number of crashes involving pedestrians decreased for Clark County for the state overall.
For the county, DPS said only 49 pedestrian happened so far in 2019, compared to 56 in October 2018. For the state, there was a 16.18 percent decrease in the number of crashes involving pedestrians.
The number of crashes involving motorcyclists also decreased for Clark County and Nevada, DPS reported. Overall, the number of motorcyclist crashes decreased by 26 percent for the state. Within Clark County, the number decreased by 20 percent.
