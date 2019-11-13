LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding its first nationwide Bundt Bash on Friday.

In honor of National Bundt Day, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving away Confetti Bundtlets at all locations at 11:15 a.m. Friday while supplies last, according to a news release.

The first 22 people in line will receive free Bundlets for a year in honor of the bakery's 22nd birthday. The free Bundtlets for a year will be given in the form of a punch card for 12 free Bundtlets -- one per month -- redeemable through Nov. 14, 2020, the release said. The punch cards are limited to one per household.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has four bakeries in the Las Vegas Valley:

• 9711 S. Eastern Ave, No. H10, Las Vegas, NV 89183

• 5765 Centennial Center Blvd., No. 160, Las Vegas, NV 89149

• 8320 W. Sahara Ave., No. 140, Las Vegas, NV 89117

• 7155 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118

To learn more about the Bundt Bash, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/BundtBash.