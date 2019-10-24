NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the 19th year, police, businesses and community leaders will host a safe Halloween event in North Las Vegas.
The family event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Home Depot parking lot at 1275 W. Craig Rd., according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release. The free event will include live entertainment, vendor booths and free trick-or-treating for children 12 and younger.
Police hold the event each year to offer a safe place for families to celebrate Halloween, the release said. Last year, more than 10,000 children and adults attended.
Police have recommendations for a safe, fun-filled night for parents taking their children traditional trick-or-treating:
- Children should always be accompanied by a responsible adult.
- Adults should hold children by the hand.
- Never enter a stranger's home.
- Bright-colored costumes should be worn.
- Include reflective gear on the costume or choose accessories that light up (shoes, glow sticks, etc.)
- Take a flashlight and avoid dark alleys, walkways or homes with no lights.
- Encourage children to cross the street at a corner or crosswalk and watch for cars.
- Check the candy before children eat it.
- Take a charged cell phone.
- In case of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
