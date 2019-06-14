NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have asked the public in locating a robbery suspect.
According to police, the suspect was connected to a series of robberies in the North Las Vegas area. Police advised the public to be on the lookout.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.