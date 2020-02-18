UPDATE: Police said the man was found.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen on Monday.
According to police, William Banfield Jr., 71, was last seen around noon on Monday, Feb. 17 at 770 W. Lone Mountain.
Police said Banfield has early stages of dementia and is not able to find his way back, according to a tweet.
He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a black t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police directly (702) 633-9111.
Have you seen me? 71 year-old William Banfield Jr. hasn't been seen since the 17th around noon. He was last seen at 770 W. Lone Mountain, Banfield has early stages of dementia and is not able to find his way back. LSW blue pajama pants, black t shirt. Contact NLVPD at 633-9111. pic.twitter.com/gn4v5V6njp— NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 18, 2020
(1) comment
Looks creepy in the picture,probably letting him stay lost ,he’s going to fit right in pushing a grocery basket!
