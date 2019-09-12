NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department have asked the public for help in identifying a suspect from burglaries that occurred last month.
Police described the suspect as an adult female with a light complexion, approximately in her 20s with a large build.
The suspect targeted local gyms near North Decatur Boulevard and Interstate-215, North Las Vegas police said. The suspect broke into several lockers inside women's locker rooms looking for money, debit and credit cards.
According to police, their investigation showed the suspect immediately went to local grocery stores and bought several items with the stolen cards and cash.
Anyone with any information was asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
