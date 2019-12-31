NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sunday.
Jennifer Simms, 45, was last seen Dec. 29 in the area of Flamingo and Pecos roads, NLVPD said in a release.
Simms was described as being 5'7", weighing 200 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.
Police said Simms suffers from Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and is without her medication.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simms is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
