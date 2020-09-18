LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are looking for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday.
NLVPD said Luis Gutierrez was last seen Sept. 15 at 5 a.m., but was reported missing Friday. Gutierrez was last seen when he left for work in the 3700 block of Kronos Place, near Valley Drive and Gowan Road.
His family told NLVPD that Gutierrez never returned home, which his family said is unusual behavior for him.
NLVPD said Gutierrez is a self-employed tile worker and drives a white 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 truck. Police said Gutierrez lives near Alexander Road and Valley Lane in North Las Vegas.
Police described Gutierrez as a Hispanic male, about 5'6" and weighing 240 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Gutierrez suffers from depression, diabetes and chronic asthma, police said. Gutierrez has a medical inhaler that police said he left at home, along with his other medications.
Anyone with information on Gutierrez or his whereabouts is asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.