LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl, who went missing Monday afternoon.
Aleska Rodriguez was reported missing June 8 and was last seen around noon that day in the area of N. 5th Street and Washburn Avenue, NLVPD said.
Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female, 5'6" tall and 70 lbs. Rodriguez has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie dye t-shirt, black shorts and sandals.
Rodriguez was last seen walking a white German Shepherd dog. The girl does not have any known medical issues
Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
