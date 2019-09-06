NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are looking for a missing man last seen on Sunday.
NLVPD said 36-year-old Steven Roberts Jr. was last seen in the area of North Bruce Street and East Cartier Avenue on Sept. 1 at about 9 a.m. leaving his residence in the 1100 block of Stone River Court.
NLVPD said Roberts was diagnosed bipolar and schizophrenic and that Roberts did not have his medication with him.
Roberts was described as a black male, approximately 6'3" tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
Police believe Roberts could possibly be in a white 2012 Nissan Altima with Nevada license plate 594H25.
Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
