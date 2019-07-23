HENDERSON (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said they were looking for two men they said stole beer from a truck on July 2.
According to a media release from the department, officers responded to a robbery call about 5:15 p.m. that day near East Gowan and North Pecos roads.
Police said the two suspect took beer from the back of a delivery truck while the driver was unloading product. There was a confrontation and the suspects escaped the scene.
One suspect is described as about 20-30 years old, short black hair, 5'10" and 220 lbs. The other was described as same age, about 5'2", 110 lbs.
Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702 385-5555.
