Maleeya Gordon and Zion Torres

Maleeya Gordon (L) and Zion Torres. 

 Courtesy, family

UPDATE (May 14): North Las Vegas police said two previously missing teen girls were found safe.

NLVPD said Zion Torres, 14, and Maleeya Gordon, 15, were found safe around 9:30 p.m. May 13. Details of how or where they were found weren't immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked for the public's help to find two missing teen girls. 

Zion Torres, 14, and Maleeya Gordon, 15, were last seen May 12, according to police. It's not known where in the city there were last seen.

Zion is described as black and Salvadoran with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She's 99 lbs. and 5'3". Police said Maleeya is black, Filipino and Creole with brown eyes and black hair. She's 130 lbs. and 5'5" tall. 

Anyone with information was urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 715-8470. 

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.