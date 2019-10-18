NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is dead after she was hit by car Friday evening.
North Las Vegas police say the accident happened just before 7 p.m. near Camino al Norte and Ann Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 63-year-old woman was crossing the street at Camino al Norte outside of a marked crosswalk before she was hit by a car.
Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police said.
Police say the driver stayed on scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
Drivers in the area should avoid Camino al Norte between Ann Road and Washburn Road as police continue their investigation. The road is expected to be closed until about midnight.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.