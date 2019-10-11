NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man died after a driver failed to yield the right of way at a shopping center on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 3900 block of West Carey Avenue, near Rancho Drive. Police tweeted about the accident just before 5:30 p.m.
***Breaking news*** NLVPD Traffic Officers are working a fatal traffic accident in the 3900 block of west Carey. Carey from Simmons to Rancho is closed. Please use alternate routes. More info to come from PIO with details of accident. Impairment not suspected. #prayers— NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 12, 2019
According to NVLPD spokesperson Eric Leavitt, a 44-year-old female driver was pulling out of a Walmart and failed to yield the right-of-way when a 66-year-old male driver collided into her vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead, and the woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Leavitt said.
Carey was closed between Simmons Street and Rancho while officers investigate, North Las Vegas police said. Motorists were told to use alternate routes.
Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash, according to Leavitt.
The accident is North Las Vegas's 7th vehicle related fatality of 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
