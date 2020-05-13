LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Mustang reportedly traveling in excess of 80 mph in a 25 zone.
Police said the Mustang crashed into a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and struck a light pole at Azure Avenue and Statz Street, near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road, about 3:20 p.m. on May 13.
A passenger in the Mustang was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck and Mustang had non-life threatening injuries. Impairment was not suspected, police said.
