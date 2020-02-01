nlvpd file

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is increasing patrols to catch speeding motorists.

The increase in high-visibility patrols will run through Feb. 17, according to a department news release.

Excessive speed is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes and endangers everyone on the roadway, the release said. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year. One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding.

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at ZeroFatalitiesNV.com

