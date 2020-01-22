NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is kicking off their Wednesday Workout sessions for the winter.
Officers are inviting anyone to come out for an exclusive workout to see if you have what it takes to join the force.
The workouts happen every Wednesday at Goynes Park. The goal is to prepare recruits to pass the physical tests required to become an officer.
According to the Nevada Post Fitness Standards, the following are the requirements to pass the test:
• Vertical Jump: 14 inches
• Agility Run: 19.5 seconds
• Push Ups: 23 repetition (no time limit) Sit Ups: 30 reps in 1 minute.
• 300 Meter Run: 68 seconds
• 1.5 Mile Run: 16 minutes and 57 seconds
Workouts begin at 7 a.m. Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.