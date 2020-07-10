UPDATE (JULY 10): North Las Vegas Police say they have located Jose Ramirez, reported missing on Thursday afternoon.
They announced in a Tweet on Friday evening, saying that the man is now "safe and sound."
#NLVPD would like to thank the community for your help. Mr. Ramirez has been located safe and sound. Services are being provided at this time. We got word that a post on social media is what helped identify Mr.… https://t.co/ykka0wRUrt— NLVPD (@NLVPD) July 11, 2020
ORIGINAL STORY (JULY 9): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police are looking for an elderly man reported missing Thursday night.
NLVPD said 78-year-old Jose Ramirez, also known as "Don Toy," was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Ramirez was last seen near his home at 3524 Brazil Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday, NLVPD said.
Ramirez is Spanish-speaking only, police said. He's described by police as a Hispanic male, about 5'6" and 280 lbs. Ramirez was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt with brown stripes, dark-colored pants and black sandals with white stripes.
Police said Ramirez suffers from diabetes and it's unknown if he has access to his medications. Police said Ramirez has been showing signs of memory loss.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Ramirez, call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
(2) comments
Pretty good size food tank ! Will be looking to stuff his face pretty soon !
That is oddly mean-spirited for an article about a missing old man.
