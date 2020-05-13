LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police on Wednesday asked for the public's help to find two missing teen girls.
Zion Torres, 14, and Maleeya Gordon, 15, were last seen May 12, according to police. It's not known where in the city there were last seen.
Zion is described as black and Salvadoran with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She's 99 lbs. and 5'3". Police said Maleeya is black, Filipino and Creole with brown eyes and black hair. She's 130 lbs. and 5'5" tall.
Have you seen Zion or Maleeya? The two teenagers where last seen on May 12th. See the below flyer for pictures of the girls and their descriptions. Please contact the NLVPD if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/mkfFYBOz9Q— NLVPD (@NLVPD) May 13, 2020
Anyone with information was urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 715-8470.
