LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman crossing the street was hit by a truck and died Friday morning in North Las Vegas.
North Las Vegas Police Officer Caitlyn Ebert said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. May 8 at Cheyenne Avenue and Bassler Street.
Ebert said a black Dodge truck struck the 29-year-old pedestrian while she was crossing outside the crosswalk. Ebert said the woman has almost made it across the street when she was hit.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Ebert said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the woman once next of kin is notified.
The driver, a male in his 30s, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, Ebert said. Impairment was not suspected.
NLVPD said westbound lanes of Cheyenne were closed while police investigated. Police estimated the closure would last up to two hours.
