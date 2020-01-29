NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two North Las Vegas parents accused of leaving their baby in a dumpster were ordered to be released from jail after a court appearance Wednesday morning, court officials said.
Pro Tem Judge Craig Newman ordered Raul Ramos, 52, and Adriana Hernandez, 32, be released from police custody after the Clark County District Attorney didn't file charges against the couple, according to court records.
The D.A. asked the judge for 90 additional days to file a criminal complaint against Ramos and Hernandez awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports, North Las Vegas Justice Court officials said.
Ramos and Hernandez both face charges of child neglect or abuse and destroying or concealing evidence after their baby was found in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street Jan. 19.
According to an arrest report, Ramos and Hernandez were both high on meth when the baby died and put him in a dumpster for fear of being arrested.
An arraignment hearing for Ramos and Hernandez was rescheduled for April 29.
