NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Fire Department was investigating an outdoor fire at a homeless encampment as a possible arson Thursday morning.
NLVFD said officials responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 1000 block of Carey Avenue near 5th Street.
NLVFD said the fire started at a homeless encampment, but it was unclear what exactly caught fire. NLVFD said they are investigating the incident as a possible arson.
The fire was knocked down shortly after 8 a.m. and no one was injured, NLVFD said.
The police probably did it or at least someone who supported the criminalizing homelessness ordinance. It's an attempt to drive people away...
