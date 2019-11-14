NLV POSSIBLE ARSON
(Alex De Leon/FOX5)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Fire Department was investigating an outdoor fire at a homeless encampment as a possible arson Thursday morning.

NLVFD said officials responded to the fire just before 8 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 1000 block of Carey Avenue near 5th Street.

NLVFD said the fire started at a homeless encampment, but it was unclear what exactly caught fire. NLVFD said they are investigating the incident as a possible arson.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 8 a.m. and no one was injured, NLVFD said.

(1) comment

GoFundRyan.com
GoFundRyan.com

The police probably did it or at least someone who supported the criminalizing homelessness ordinance. It's an attempt to drive people away...

