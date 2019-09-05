NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas announced a "camping experience" at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday.
The Craig Ranch Campout is open to children of all ages with a parent or guardian, the city said. The event is also open to groups or organizations "with proper adult supervision."
Activities begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 6, with a dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a showing of "How to Train Your Dragon" at 7:15 p.m. The city said breakfast would be provided the next morning.
Guests need to bring their own tent and sleeping bags.
The city said registration for the campout was only a dollar and was accepted over the phone at 702-633-2418. Payment is also accepted at the park office at 851 West Lone Mountain Road.
