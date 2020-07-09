LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an abandoned building overnight.
NLVFD said the fire started in the area of 5th Street and Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVFD said due to the blaze, firefighters couldn't enter the building to put the fire out, having to fight it from the outside.
Most of the fire was on the second floor, NLVFD said. It's unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started. NLVFD continues to investigate.
