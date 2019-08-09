NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A warehouse that caught on fire in North Las Vegas on Friday was ruled as arson, according to fire investigators.
The Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue both reported the large fire at about 12:30 p.m. at 1818 Losee Road, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, on Aug. 9.
North Las Vegas police said roads around the fire were closed and asked motorists to avoid the area. By around 2:12 p.m., police said roads were starting to reopen.
Fire officials said the fire was contained by about 1:45 p.m.
LVFR reported that it was a large, warehouse-style building.
The building that caught on fire was Rosen Materials, a company that deals with residential and commercial building products. According to the company's website, Rosen Materials offers a selection of drywall supplies, gypsum wallboard and accessories for various building projects.
No injuries were reported, but a North Las Vegas firefighter was treated for an illness, fire officials said. Crews checked the surrounding area to make sure the fire was out.
According to North Las Vegas fire investigators, they were treating the incident as a suspicious fire and crews were reviewing video to try and locate a suspect.
The fire was later ruled as arson and officials said North Las Vegas police began searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
