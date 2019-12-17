LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Days after a man set multiple fires and shot at worshipers at a North Las Vegas temple, the community still wants to know why.
“I hate you. I hate you.”
That's what worshipers said they heard a man yell as they saw him set their temple on fire and start shooting.
Police said after Derek Debrowa went on a rampage at the Thai Buddhist Temple in North Las Vegas, he set another house on fire down the street, then took his own life in a nearby backyard.
Investigators think Debrowa, 38, acted alone, and they are trying to determine his motive, North Las Vegas police Officer Eric Leavitt said.
Debrowa was single, unemployed and lived with his parents, spending most of his time with his computer, Leavitt said.
Debrowa had no criminal record. Leavitt said police had no record of previous calls to or from the home.
The temple is located at Simmons Street and Gowan Road.
“I saw the fire outside, so I just run and grabbed my fire extinguisher,” said Pete.
Pete is a worshiper and volunteer at Thai Buddhist Temple who didn't want to show his face or provide his last name. He was one of six people who woke up to flames and gunshots inside the temple Sunday night.
He said he rushed outside with his fire extinguisher and saw the side of the temple and a smaller prayer building up in flames.
He tried to put out the fires while escaping bullets. He said the suspect fired at him four times, but he wasn't hurt. He said while he was hiding in the back of the temple, he saw Debrowa by the front doors.
“He shouted, ‘I hate you! I hate you!’ twice. After that he set the fire and then he walked out the door in the front,” said Pete.
Even when the gunshots stopped, monks kept hiding.
“I didn’t know how many others are going to come shoot or what happened outside after [I] heard four gunshots,” said one of the monks.
Four people ranging in age from 14 to 39 escaped unhurt from the home where investigators say Debrowa used gasoline to ignite more fires. Leavitt said police don’t think Debrowa had any connection with the residents of that home, and no gunfire was reported there.
Worshipers have been cleaning up since Sunday night, but smoke still fills the crevices of the popcorn ceiling. There are chilling reminders about these worshipers escaped, like a bullet hole through a pillow.
“There’s a person sleeping right close to that. It’s very disturbing,” said Sonje Sedera. He said he isn’t afraid to come back to his temple but he will be extra vigilant moving forward.
Sedera and everyone else at the temple said they just cant wrap their head around why.
“It’s shocking because Buddhism is something you deem to be very peaceful,” said Sedera. Thai Buddhist Temple was one of the first Buddhist temples to be built in the valley.
Debrowa’s parents notified police about 9 p.m. that he was missing, along with a handgun that they legally owned. They also reported finding Debrowa's clothes soaked in gasoline in their backyard, Leavitt said.
Debrowa was found dead about 10:30 p.m. in the yard of a neighbor who told police he didn’t know Debrowa. Leavitt said Debrowa was wearing boxer shorts, and officers found a handgun nearby. The Clark County coroner said Debrowa shot himself in the mouth.
Worshipers said the fires caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and it will take months to repair.
North Las Vegas police were joined in the investigation by Las Vegas police, the FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
FBI spokeswoman Sandra Breault declined to comment about the investigation.
