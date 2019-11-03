LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mission behind Cleaning for a Reason is simple: to make life just a little bit easier for people battling cancer, one clean home at a time.
“I was originally diagnosed with stage four colon cancer,” Sheila Jensen said. “After that [doctors] found state two breast cancer, separate.”
Jensen was 44 when she got the news.
“The scary part for me was will my family lose me? Will my kids be without a mom?” she wondered.
The mother of two had to put everything aside to start chemotherapy.
“I have done 25 rounds of chemo and have had multiple surgeries,” she said.
After long days at the hospital and countless visits to the doctors’ offices, Jensen found just coming home to a dirty house was exhausting.
“It became very chaotic. And having a dirty house on top of that created more stress for me,” Jensen said.
Her family pitched in but Jensen felt like she was failing.
“There were days that went by that I just could not eat, rarely got out of bed,” she said. “It did not give me a feeling of accomplishment as a mom.”
That’s when a friend told her about Cleaning for a Reason. The nationwide nonprofit links cancer patients with local cleaning services.
Renee Dagons with Diamond Dusters got to work immediately.
“I try to do as much as I can because it’s a gift,” she said.
Dagons is a breast cancer survivor, herself.
“I had an aggressive cancer,” she said. “My treatments were very severe but very fast.”
Now on the mend, Dagons wanted to find a way to pay it forward.
And with every cancer patient she meets, “we give hugs, we take pictures and I ask if I can keep in touch,” she said. “I enjoy it and I want to keep in touch, I want to know how they’re doing day-to-day.”
“A clean home to me brings peace, it brings organization,” Jensen said. “And it helps me focus on more of my family, which is what I need to be focusing on now.”
They know a house cleaning may seem like something small, but for both women a happy home leads to so much more.
“For me, this is not a one time, two time cleaning,” Dagons said. “I want to be a part of their lives as long as they allow me to be a part of their lives.”
“There’s a sense of love too, especially knowing [Dagon’s] story and it has brought me hope,” Jensen said. “They came in not only to clean my house, but they brought a ray of sunshine to me. And hearing her story brought hope to me. I hope it brings hope to a lot of other cancer patients that we can beat this.”
As for her status, Jensen said she is currently in a ‘wait and see’ mode.
Cleaning for a Reason is a free service. All of the cleaners who participate are volunteering their time.
