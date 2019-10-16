LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- A new construction class is helping Southern Nevada’s homeless youth get back on their feet.
It’s a four-week course put together by the HomeAid of Southern Nevada, which received a $25,000 grant for the program. The nonprofit teamed up with the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association to bring in skilled workers as teachers.
"Being homeless, it's a scary thing but it's something to go through to appreciate what you don't have,” said 21-year-old Jared Burrus who decided to take the course. "I’ve been homeless since I was 17. Moved out of my parent’s house. I didn't really have nowhere to go."
The hope is to tackle Southern Nevada’s homeless youth epidemic while also filling a shortage of skilled laborers.
"We've continually struggled year after year of getting the labor for framing, for concrete, paint, dry wall,” said Kyle Tibbitts, General Manager for Shea Homes Las Vegas and course instructor. “"We train them, we can get them so they can be employable and get a good job in construction and it helps us build our homes and get the labor force stronger here in the valley."
Nevada has one of the highest rates of homeless youth, estimated in the tens of thousands. The homeless need jobs and there are jobs to fill. According to the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), the state of Nevada will need 124,512 skilled tradespeople by August 2021.
Youth in the class have all experienced homelessness and must be at least 18 years of age.
The grant is expected to fund three years’ worth of classes in the valley.
