LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning solutions, are in high demand now.
Lake Industries, a business that focuses on cookware, is taking a detour to give away a warehouse full of PPE safety gear.
Lake Industries is challenging social media users to go online and tag a deserving business that has gone above and beyond to keep their employees and customers safe. Be sure to use the hashtag #SAFERTOGETHER.
Each kit is approximately worth a combined price point of $2,400 and includes masks, sanitizers and cleaning solutions all for free.
Rules:
Social Media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
Tag any Business
Tag @LakeIndustries
Write a post on why selected business deserves PPE donations
