NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspicious package reported at a North Las Vegas Walmart on Thursday afternoon turned out to be an empty bag, police said.
Officer Eric Leavitt with the North Las Vegas Police Department said officers were called to the Walmart at North Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.
Officers arrived on scene around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 26. The store was evacuated.
About 5:15 p.m., police confirmed the package was an empty bag and said shoppers would be allowed back into the store shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.