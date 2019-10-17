LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- No injuries were reported in a structure fire in the northeast valley Thursday evening.
At 6:40 p.m. Thursday, the Clark County Fire Department received several 911 calls reporting a home at 5175 E. Cheyenne Blvd. was on fire, the department said.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story structure with heavy fire coming from multiple doors and windows, the department said. Due to strong and gusty winds, the fire extended to a vehicle, trailer, family residence and other nearby items.
Because the fire was so large and visibility was limited due to do smoke and blowing dust, the firefighters took a defensive strategy to try to keep the fire from growing. They were able to get the bulk of the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes, the department said.
Once firefighters were able to enter the burning building, they were able to knock down the remaining fire quickly. No victims were found in the structure, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire, the department said.
Firefighters were expected to be on the scene for several hours while they search for hot spots and other potential hazards.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. No damage estimates were available.
