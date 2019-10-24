LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning.
According to fire officials, firefighters were called to the 6900 block of East Carey Avenue and Los Feliz Street, just before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. CCFD sent four engines, a truck, a rescue and two battalion chiefs to the scene.
When crews arrived, they reported no signs of a fire coming from a two-story apartment building, CCFD said. As firefighters investigated, they found a small fire inside a water heater closet.
The fire was put out by 3:45 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to CCFD. Southwest Gas and NV Energy were called to assist with utilities.
It was not immediately known if anyone would be displaced due to the fire. Officials said that cause of the fire is under investigation.
Damage costs have not been estimated.
