NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are searching for a man who is allegedly involved in an attempted home invasion, which turned deadly on Dec. 4.
North Las Vegas police said the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Alexander Road, near North Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officers were notified of a fight between two men, one of whom was armed.
Arriving officers found an unresponsive 55-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The cause of death was not apparent at the scene.
Preliminary details of the investigation indicate the victim and his wife were inside their apartment when there was a knock at the door. According to North Las Vegas police, the victim's wife answered the door and saw the suspect holding a handgun.
The suspect pushed his way into the apartment and struggled with the victim, police said. The victim eventually pulled the suspect outside and as they were struggling, a second suspect appeared and began shooting at the victim.
According to North Las Vegas police, the second suspect fled in a 2007 to 2009 Lexus sedan.
The second suspect was described as a man with a large build, and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and a black beanie cap.
The coroner's office will release the victim's identity after his family has been notified.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
