NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police were searching for a man who is allegedly involved in an attempted home invasion, which turned deadly on Dec. 4.
North Las Vegas police said the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 9 a.m. on the 1200 block of West Alexander Road, near North Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officers were notified of a fight between two men, one of whom was armed.
Preliminary details of the investigation indicate a man and his wife were inside their apartment when there was a knock at the door. According to North Las Vegas police, the wife answered the door and saw the suspect holding a handgun.
The suspect pushed his way into the apartment and struggled with the homeowners, police said. The fight eventually spilled outside and as they were struggling, a second suspect appeared and began shooting at the homeowners.
According to North Las Vegas police, the second suspect fled in a 2007 to 2009 Lexus sedan.
The second suspect was described as a man with a large build, and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and a black beanie cap.
The first suspect died on scene after struggling with the homeowner. Arriving officers found an unresponsive 55-year-old man. The cause of death was not apparent.
The coroner's office will release the victim's identity after his family has been notified.
Police do not believe this crime was random.
Anyone with any information was asked to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(2) comments
They make this sound like some random event. The evidence indicates not. The pictures alone indicate they opened the door after taking pictures. Or are we to believe while her husband was fighting and eventually killing another intruder the wife had the time and patience to snap some photos? They as well simply answered their door randomly at 9AM in that area? doubt that. These people all know each other. The problem here is law enforcement never wants to charge people with "Accessory after the Fact" and wants the public to do their jobs for them. Odds are also high there is video of this vehicle in that area at other locations which could provide a license plate number. I seriously doubt any search for that video has been done. A person died here and if this was a celebrity the basics would have been done and more so. The Media needs to be asking these questions instead of simply being a compliant unpaid police agency using the public airwaves to try and avoid doing real police work.
Don't forget to say that the suspect was the color of black. Or don't you have the balls?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.