NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man shot and killed himself after setting two fires in North Las Vegas, including one to a Buddhist temple.
In a release, police said about 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 officers were sent to the 2900 block of West Gowan Road for multiple fires and reports of gunfire.
Three people were fleeing the Thai Buddhist Temple at Simmons Street when officer arrived. Police said they weren't injured.
Police said a man fired a gun at the people inside as he set the fires. That fire was put out when crews were called just up the block to the 3000 block of Logan Avenue.
Again, no one was injured.
"I got a call saying my house was on fire and when I got here, my house was really on fire," said Joyce Holmes. "All I kept thinking about was the [grandchildren]."
She said she was told the suspect started shooting at worshipers as the fire drove them to run outside. When she looked out the window, she saw the man putting gasoline on her house.
"Me and my brothers got out safely though," she said.
Officers were joined by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the FBI to locate the suspect, who they said set both fires.
He was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a backyard near the second fire. His identity and connection to the neighborhood was unknown.
ATF is leading the investigation into the fires, police said, while NLVPD is handling the shooting. Anyone with information was urged to call the police department at (702) 633-9111.
