NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man apparently shot and killed himself after setting two fires in North Las Vegas, including one to a Buddhist temple.
In a release, police said about 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 officers were sent to the 2900 block of West Gowan Road for multiple fires and reports of gunfire.
Three people were leaving the "religious campus" without injury, police said. Though unnamed by police, the location of the fire was listed online as the Thai Buddhist Temple at Gowan Road and Simmons Street.
Police said a man set the fires and fired a gun at someone inside as he set the fire. That fire was put out when they were called nearby to the 3000 block of Logan Avenue.
Again, no one was injured.
Police said the same man started that fire and officers were joined by Metro Police, ATF and FBI to locate the suspect.
The suspect was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a backyard near the second fire.
ATF is leading the investigation into the fires, police said, while NLVPD is handling the shooting. Anyone with information was urged to call the police department at (702) 633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.