LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police and Clark County School District officials said two boys were approached by a man with a gun while the kids were waiting for the school bus.
CCSD said the students were waiting for the bus Wednesday morning on El Campo Grande Avenue in North Las Vegas when they were approached by unknown adults in a car.
North Las Vegas Police Department Officer Eric Leavitt said a black Acura pulled up to a bus stop where two boys were waiting for the bus. Leavitt said the driver called one of the boys by name to approach the car.
That boy refused, but the other boy approached, according to Leavitt. NLVPD said the driver pulled out a gun and told the boy "to move out of the way."
Leavitt said the two boys ran home and called police.
NLVPD said they would investigate the incident as an assault case, not as a luring case. Leavitt said police believe the suspect knew one of the victims and not a random act.
Leavitt said police had extra patrols around school bus stops in the area Thursday morning.
NLVPD and CCSDPD are investigating.
Saville's administrators encouraged students to make reports through SafeVoice and for parents to talk to their children about safety.
