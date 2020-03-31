UPDATE (April 1): North Las Vegas Police said 12-year-old Brian Beasley was found safe Tuesday night. NLVPD thanked the community for assisting in locating the boy.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police on Tuesday asked for help to find a 12-year-old boy reported missing.
Brian Beasley, 12, reportedly left his home on Asiago Court, near Clayton Street and Gowan Road, on Friday, March 27. Police said he didn't return home.
Beasley is 5'2" and 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Detectives didn't have a description of the clothes he was wearing when he was last seen.
Anyone with information about Brian's location is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.
